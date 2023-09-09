Minor league update for 9/8/23

Down East starter David Davalillo made his full season debut, allowing two runs in 4.2 IP, striking out seven and not walking anyone. Skylar Hales struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 3 with a walk. Ian Moller was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Down East box score

Game One for Hickory — their suspended game from Thursday that finished Friday — had Mitch Bratt starting, going three shutout innings, striking out five.

Abi Ortiz homered and walked. Cody Freeman had a hit and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta doubled. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Jose Corniell started Game Two and pitched a shutout inning, striking out one. Emiliano Teodo threw 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one. Larson Kindreich struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Cody Freeman was 2 for 2 with a walk and a homer. Maximo Acosta had a hit. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory Game One box score

Hickory Game Two box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, allowing three runs in five innings, striking out eight and walking two. Michael Brewer allowed two runs in an inning, walking two and striking out one.

Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Wyatt Langford had a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Jonathan Hernandez threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert struck out three in 1.2 IP, but also allowed a walkoff solo home run.

Jonathan Ornelas was 1 for 3 with a walk and a homer. Justin Foscue was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Round Rock box score