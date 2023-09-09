Game 141 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Saturday, September 09, 2023, 6:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
LHP Sean Newcomb vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Seth Brown - RF
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Brent Rooker - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Lawrence Butler - CF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Nick Allen - SS
|Austin Hedges - C
|Sean Newcomb - LHP
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
Go Rangers!
