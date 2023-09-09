 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 141 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Robbie Grossman, RF? I sleep.

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Saturday, September 09, 2023, 6:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

LHP Sean Newcomb vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Ryan Noda - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B
Zack Gelof - 2B Corey Seager - SS
Seth Brown - RF Robbie Grossman - RF
Brent Rooker - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Shea Langeliers - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Lawrence Butler - CF Ezequiel Duran - LF
Kevin Smith - 3B Leody Taveras - CF
Tony Kemp - LF Josh Smith - 3B
Nick Allen - SS Austin Hedges - C
Sean Newcomb - LHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...