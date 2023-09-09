Texas Rangers lineup for September 9, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Sean Newcomb for the A’s.

Another game in which we hope against hope that the Rangers will figure out a way to win. Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound and hopefully better than he was last time out. Austin Hedges is behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — RF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

Smith — 3B

Hedges — C

6:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.