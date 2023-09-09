Texas Rangers lineup for September 9, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Sean Newcomb for the A’s.
Another game in which we hope against hope that the Rangers will figure out a way to win. Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound and hopefully better than he was last time out. Austin Hedges is behind the plate.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Grossman — RF
Garver — DH
Lowe — 1B
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
Smith — 3B
Hedges — C
6:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.
