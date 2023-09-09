77-64 - Break out the champagne! Rangers hold on to beat A’s 3-2

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Oakland Athletics scored two runs.

The Rangers blew another modest lead with the bullpen called on early for a limited Nathan Eovaldi. The offense scored just three runs. The battered and bruised squad needed a wild pitch to plate the eventual game winning run, and barely escaped with a victory that would have lost them this series against downtrodden Oakland.

But let’s try not to be cynical and instead enjoy the fact that the Rangers won tonight’s game as wins have been too rare of an occurrence of late to be picky.

The Rangers won’t get swept at home by the A’s. Hell yeah!

Player of the Game: Robbie Grossman was elevated to 3rd in the order tonight as proof of the dire situation facing the lineup these days. However, Grossman did his job well as he drew three walks to set up rallies and scored two of Texas’ three runs, including the game-winning final run.

Up Next: The rubber match finale will feature RHP Jon Gray for Texas in a matchup against RHP Luis Medina for Oakland.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.