The 2024 ZiPS projections for the Texas Rangers have dropped on Fangraphs, so we are going to do some ZiPS projections over/unders.

Today we will do Josh Jung, who ZiPS projects to slash .255/.306/.447 in 2024, good for an 753 OPS.

Do you think Jung will be over or under that figure?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Will Josh Jung have an OPS in 2024 over or under the 753 OPS that ZiPS projects for him? Over 753 OPS

Under 753 OPS vote view results 94% Over 753 OPS (294 votes)

5% Under 753 OPS (17 votes) 311 votes total Vote Now

Previously:

Corey Seager