Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has more on the undeniable Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre, with quotes from Jon Daniels before Beltre’s locked into the Hall on Tuesday.

Grant also has the bullpen portion of his Rangers positional breakdown series.

Jeff Wilson has an update on the Rangers winter caravan.

And MLB dot com lists one update every team can make before pitchers and catchers report in a little over three weeks.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!