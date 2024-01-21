Rougned Odor to Japan, per reports

Infielder Rougned Odor is joining the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB, per reports.

Odor, who turns 30 next month, originally came up with the Texas Rangers in 2014 as a 20 year old. He had a respectable rookie season, slashing .259/.297/.402 in 417 plate appearances, and then put up a couple of solid seasons in a row in 2015-16, when he slashed .267/.305/.487 in 270 games.

Odor was signed to a six year extension right as the 2017 season began. That was the beginning of the end for Odor with the Rangers. Odor had a brutal 2017 campaign, slashing .204/.252/.397 with 162 Ks against just 32 walks. While he bounced back with a solid 2018, putting up a 751 OPS and 96 OPS+, he regressed in 2019 and was even worse in 2020.

After putting up a negative bWAR in three of the previous four seasons, Odor was designated for assignment at the end of spring training in 2021, ultimately getting traded to the New York Yankees, along with a whole bunch of cash, in exchange for fringe prospects Josh Stowers and Antonio Cabello.

Odor spent the 2021 season with the Yankees, the 2022 season with the Baltimore Orioles, and about half of the 2023 season (before being released) with the San Diego Padres. He was remarkably consistent over those three seasons, putting up essentially the same line while putting up an 82 OPS+, an 81 OPS+, and an 83 OPS+.