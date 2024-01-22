Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson checks in on where the Texas Rangers stand position-by-position with spring training creeping up.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez writes about my favorite topic: Adrian Beltre, who will not have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for the last day of his life today.

Matt Monagan hearkens back to the time Gerry Davis decided to be a blowhard and only made Beltre a bigger legend.

The DMN has quotes via a radio appearance from new catcher Andrew Knizner on why he opted to join the Rangers.

David Adler looks at some of the more intriguing projections for the upcoming season, including Wyatt Langford’s anticipated rise.

Via quotes from a radio appearance of his own, Evan Carter says Full Count Carter is in, Little Savior is out.

And, Kennedi Landry writes about Justin Foscue patiently awaiting his opportunity to join the young Rangers in the big leagues.

Have a nice day!