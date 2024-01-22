Rangers announce minor league staffs

The Texas Rangers today announced their player development staff for the 2024 season, including minor league managers and coaches, as well as the various coordinators.

There are asterisks next to the individuals who are new to the organization in the graphic released, and by my count, there are a total of six newcomers out of 63 individuals listed. So not much turnover, though I guess in a season after winning the World Series, you’re going to be more inclined to keep folks around in some form or fashion.

For Frisco, Hickory and Down East, there is a manager, a pitching coach, a hitting coach, a pair of development coaches, a strength and conditioning coach, and an athletic trainer. At Round Rock, there’s just one development coach, but there is also a bench coach and a bullpen coach, so there’s a total of eight guys on the staff.

There are 14 folks on the AZL staff and 16 on the DSL staff, along with seven individuals who are identified as coordinators, and not assigned to a specific affiliate.

You can see the entire thing below: