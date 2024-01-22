Chapman to Pirates, per reports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and free agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman have agreed to terms on a one year, $10.5 million deal, per multiple reports.

Chapman, you may recall, was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Kansas City Royals at the end of June of 2023 in exchange for Cole Ragans and Roni Cabrera. Chapman, who had spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees, with a brief stint to win a World Series with the Chicago Cubs, had signed a one year, $3.75 million deal for the Royals after a disappointing 2022 season with the Yankees.

Chapman got his stuff back with Kansas City, resulting in Texas grabbing him to fortify their shaky bullpen. He wasn’t exactly great with Texas — a 3.72 ERA in 29 innings over 30 appearances, with a 3.36 FIP — but he helped shore up a leaky pen and get the Rangers into the playoffs. Once in the playoffs, Chapman allowed two runs in eight innings of work in the postseason, helping the Rangers get their first world title.

The Pirates also signed free pitcher Martin Perez, who won a ring with Texas in 2023 as well.