Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

On the day Adrian Beltre will be elected as an inner-circle, first ballot Hall of Famer, Evan Grant tells the story of how it all seemed preordained.

R.J. Coyle offers up ten things to know about the legend himself ahead of his call from Cooperstown.

Manny Randhawa checks out the players that could join Beltre ahead of the Hall of Fame announcement at 5 pm this afternoon.

Jeff Wilson ponders if the Texas Rangers will make a move to respond to the Astros signing Josh Hader.

And, Mike Axisa checks out the factors that led to this offseason grinding to a halt, including the TV rights calamity that hit the Rangers.

