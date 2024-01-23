Joey Gallo to Nationals, per report

MLB Rumors: Joey Gallo and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one year deal worth $5 million, per reports.

I would have liked to have seen Gallo return to Texas on a deal like this, given the uncertainty surrounding the DH spot and the lack of a fourth outfielder right now. That being said, Gallo will presumably get a chance to play every day for the Nationals, which is no doubt preferable to him from a career standpoint than playing a couple of times a week with a contender.

Gallo had a nice run with the Rangers, and after rejecting a proposed contract extension in the summer of 2021, he was traded to the New York Yankees, along with Joely Rodriguez, for Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith, Glenn Otto and Trevor Hauver. He put up a 660 OPS with the Yankees before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline in 2022. After putting up a 671 OPS for the Dodgers, Gallo signed with the Minnesota Twins for the 2023 season. Playing first base and all three outfield positions, Gallo put up a .177/.304/.440 slash line with a 0.5 bWAR.