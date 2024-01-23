Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame

Adrian Beltre has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first season on the ballot. Joining him in being elected by the BBWAA in this year’s class are catcher Joe Mauer and first baseman Todd Helton.

Beltre spent 21 years in the major leagues, with a career slash line of .286/.339/.480, 3166 career hits, and 477 career home runs. Beltre won five Gold Gloves, and his 93.5 bWAR is third all time among third basemen in the major leagues. He spent the final eight seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers, and it was during that time that he really began to receive the national recognition for his greatness that he deserved. Beltre received 95.1% of the vote.

Mauer, the #1 overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft, spent his entire career with his home town Minnesota Twins. A catcher for the first ten years of his career, he moved to first base permanently for his final five seasons. He won three Gold Gloves at catcher, as well as winning the American League MVP Award in 2009, when he slashed .365/.444/.587 in 138 plate appearances. His career 55.2 bWAR is ninth best among major league catchers. This was his first year on the ballot. He received 79.7% of the vote.

Helton also spent his entire career with one club — in his case, the Colorado Rockies. His 61.8 career bWAR is 17th best all time among first basemen. This was his sixth year on the ballot, as he barely missed being elected last year, when he received 72.2% of the vote. Helton slashed .316/.414/.539 in 17 seasons, with 2519 hits and 369 home runs.

Billy Wagner fell just short, getting 73.8% of the vote. He would seem likely to be elected next year.

Gary Sheffield received 63.9% of the vote in his final year on the ballot. Andruw Jones was at 61.6%, and Carlos Beltran at 57.1%. No one else received more than 35% of the vote.