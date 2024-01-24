Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter is celebrating Adrian Beltre’s election to the Hall of Fame.

Levi Weaver observes that Adrian Beltre brought happiness to watching some crummy Ranger teams.

Maybe Adrian Beltre’s Hall of Fame career was destiny, because his father told Felipe Alou that he was going to be a big league ball player when he was just 2 years old.

Jon Daniels remembers that the Adrian Beltre signing was perceived at the time as an overpay.

Evan Grant says that Adrian Beltre is the most complete third baseman to get elected the the Hall of Fame.

Kennedi Landry notes that Beltre had a long career but his best years were in Texas.

Aroldis Chapman has signed a 1 year $10.5 million with the Pirates.