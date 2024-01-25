Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Adrian Beltre has got a roller coaster ride over the next 7 months as he waits for his Hall of Fame induction, and he’s got 1,500 text messages to which he hasn’t responded.

Beltre does not yet know which hat he will be wearing on his Hall of Fame plaque, as the Hall makes the decision.

Beltre attributes his Hall of Fame career to being in some great clubhouses and the friends he made along the way.

And, finally, apparently that scene in Armageddon where Steve Buscemi gets duct taped to a chair has a basis in reality… apparently NASA really does use duct tape to thwart crazy astronauts.