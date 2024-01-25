David Robertson to Rangers, per reports

The Texas Rangers and relief pitcher David Robertson have agreed to terms on a one year deal, per reports. The deal is “in the $11-12 million range,” per Jeff Passan.

Robertson, who turns 39 in April, is a righthander who the Rangers reportedly had interest in last summer, when he was on a one year, $10 million deal he had signed with the New York Mets. Robertson instead was traded to the Miami Marlins.

Robertson has spent 15 years in the majors, primarily with the New York Yankees. He was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline in 2022 from the Chicago Cubs, and allowed one run in 7.2 IP in the playoffs for the Phillies. In 2021 he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing three shutout innings in the playoffs for them. In all, he has a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings in the playoffs in his career.

Robertson has put up a 2.72 ERA in 129 innings over 120 games over the past two seasons, with a 3.56 FIP. He’s the type of pitcher you’d expect the Rangers to target, a veteran who has been through the wars and is considered to be a quality clubhouse guy as well as a good pitcher. He also has closing experience, so Bruce Bochy may want to look at using him in that role.