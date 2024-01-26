Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers have reportedly added bullpen help via a one-year deal for veteran righty David Robertson, aka “The Admiral.”

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland notes that only two active relievers have logged more postseason innings than Robertson.

The Rangers also filled out their spring training roster with the likes of former All-Star Jared Walsh, et al.

Elsewhere Jeff Wilson has notes from Adrian Beltre’s Rangers press conference, where Wilson says Beltre displayed the usual sense of humility to be expected from the new Hall of Famer.

Fangraph’s Jay Jaffe dissects each Hall of Fame candidate’s election results.

And Tim Cowlishaw has an early preview of what’s sure to be a SPICY Silver Boot series in 2024, calling it the new Best Rivalry in Baseball.

