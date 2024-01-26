Travis Jankowski returning to Rangers

Travis Jankowski will be a Texas Ranger again in 2024, according to general manager Chris Young, per the beats. Young said that along with David Robertson, whose agreement on a one year deal was reported yesterday, the Rangers also have an agreement on a one year deal with Jankowski.

Jankowski was a key role player for the Rangers in 2023, playing in 107 games and slashing .263/.375/.332 in 287 plate appearances. He got off to a great start before slumping in the second half, but his quality defense still made him a valuable fourth outfielder for the club.

The Rangers cleared a 40 man roster spot earlier today when they traded J.P. Martinez to the Atlanta Braves. That dropped the 40 man roster down to 39, but to add both Robertson and Jankowski, the Rangers will have to clear another 40 man spot.

While Robertson is reportedly at around $11 million for one year, there’s no word on what Jankowski is getting, though it is probably similar to the $1.25 million he got in 2023.