Robertson, Jankowski official, Duarte DFA’d

The Texas Rangers this evening have officially announced the signings of relief pitcher David Robertson and outfielder Travis Jankowski to one year deals. To make room for the pair on the 40 man roster, which was at 39 after trading J.P. Martinez to Atlanta earlier today, the Rangers have designated pitcher Daniel Duarte for assignment.

I wrote about Robertson yesterday and Jankowski today. Robertson will be part of the righthanded contingent of the Rangers bullpen, and could get a shot at closing, given he has experience doing that. There’s a mutual option for 2025. Jankowski will be a speed and defense fourth or fifth outfielder who will likely have stint or two on the injured list.

Duarte is a righthanded reliever who had been acquired last week by Texas for cash considerations. They will presumably try to run him through waivers and outright him, which would allow them to keep him in the organization.