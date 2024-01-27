Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Pretty busy little Rangers Saturday morning, actually.

Evan Grant went behind-the-scenes with Adrian Beltre during his introduction to Cooperstown where Beltre got to do a whole mess of neat stuff.

Kennedi Landry writes about Corey Seager giving back to the city of Arlington with the renovation of Senter Park by Globe Life Field.

Shawn McFarland also has a story from the event, featuring a pretty bold question from the mayor of Arlington.

The Rangers also had their annual awards ceremony yesterday. The DMN has photos from the event featuring Adolis Garcia looking cool af.

Speaking of, McFarland caught up with Garcia on where things stand with him and the club post-arbitration deadline.

Elsewhere, Landry writes on Texas landing two prospects in MLB Pipeline’s top 100.

McFarland also has a piece on the Rangers bullpen, where they expect the Robertson signing and internal growth to hold them over in 2024.

And Texas made some minor moves yesterday with the signing of Travis Jankowski and the trading of JPM.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!