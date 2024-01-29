Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson has a full notebook covering what’s going on with the Texas Rangers following Fan Fest weekend.

Kennedi Landry writes about Josh Jung’s successful rookie season that he hopes to improve upon in 2024.

Ken Rosenthal’s latest includes thoughts on why David Robertson’s deal with Texas was larger than Hector Neris’ deal with Chicago.

Landry writes about the Rangers having two of the best prospects in baseball who might open the season in Texas.

And, you’ll never guess who is projected to have the best year for the Rangers in 2024. (Just kidding. You can probably guess that it is Corey Seager.)

