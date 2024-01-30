Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers don’t appear in a hurry to add another starter to the rotation ahead of spring training.

Shawn McFarland has quotes from new bullpen arm David Robertson on how he fits in with the Rangers.

Michael Baumann takes a look at what the 38-year-old Robertson has to offer the reigning champs.

Jordan Shusterman proposes a trade to help Texas reacquire Emmanuel Clase from Cleveland.

And, Wyatt Langford is among the young players that Jim Bowden is most excited to check out at spring training this year.

Have a nice day!