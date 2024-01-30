Turner to Blue Jays, per reports

MLB Rumors: Justin Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one year deal, per multiple reports. Per Jon Morosi, the deal is for $13 million, with $1.5 million in potential bonuses.

The 39 year old Turner was someone whose name was occasionally bandied about as a possible fit for the Rangers, who would have been able to utilize him as a DH who could also play all the infield positions except shortstop if needed. However, that’s basically the same role that Ezequiel Duran currently fills, and unless the Rangers were to deal Duran — something I’ve been expecting to happen for about the past 15 months, and which hasn’t to date — that would make the fit for someone like Turner less workable.

Turner is one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ famous reclamation cases, being signed by L.A. prior to the 2014 season after being released by the New York Mets. Turner became an impact player for the Dodgers almost immediately, taking over their starting third base job and finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting in both 2016 and 2017. Turner went to Boston on a one year deal with an option for the 2023 season and slashed .276/.345/.455 while getting the bulk of his playing time at the DH position.

Toronto was hot and heavy after Shohei Ohtani earlier in the offseason, and have been seeking a DH-type bat to help fortify their lineup throughout the offseason, so Turner ending up north of the border makes sense.