Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had hernia surgery today, per general manager Chris Young via the beats. Seager will miss the first part of spring training, though the hope is apparently that he will be ready to go to start the season.

This falls in the category of things I’d be a lot more agitated about if the Rangers hadn’t won the World Series three months ago. But since the Rangers did, I’m just gonna roll with it. I will assume Corey Seager will be back to start the season, and if not, well, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith can fill in at short for a week or two.

The injury was apparently suffered during the playoffs, and after rest didn’t solve the problem, Seager went the surgical route. One should probably note that Seager has a history of injury issues, including a pair of stints on the injured list last year, so the possibility of him being sidelined to start the year isn’t shocking.