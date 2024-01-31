McDaniel top 100 prospect list has three Rangers

Kiley McDaniel’s top 100 prospect list has dropped, and the Texas Rangers have three players in the top 100.

Wyatt Langford is the highest ranked Ranger, at #4. McDaniel had Langford as the top ranked player in the 2023 draft before the Rangers took him, and of course, Langford did nothing to hurt his stock after signing. McDaniel takes a step back to marvel a bit at what Langford accomplished in 2023, starting his season in February, making it to the College World Series, then after a few weeks off dominating in pro ball through September.

Evan Carter is the next Ranger, checking in at #6, between Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, the two 2023 college draftees who went off the board ahead of Langford.

Finally there is Sebastian Walcott, who is #44 on McDaniel’s list. That seems aggressive to me, but McDaniel invokes Junior Caminero in talking about Walcott, and says that “the hyped exploded” once Walcott came stateside because everyone in baseball “is always in search of the next big thing.”

There’s a lot of upside with Walcott, who McDaniel says could be top 10 this summer, and a lot of risk as well — reading the write-up on Walcott reminds me of Jules talking about pilots in Pulp Fiction. Some of the guys with his profile become Fernando Tatis Jr., and some become nothing.