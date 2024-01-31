Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

While it may appear that Corey Seager should have had his hernia surgery earlier in the off-season, he had elected to try rest rather than jumping straight to surgery.

The Rangers are hopeful that Seager will only miss a bunch of meaningless Spring Training games.

Chris Young classifies his level of concern about how this will impact Corey Seager as “very low.”

The Athletic has an explainer on the potential Amazon / Bally Sports deal and what it means for accessing in-market games in 2024.

Josh Jung is hoping he can follow up on a good rookie season with a great sophomore campaign.