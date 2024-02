Morning, all!

With Corey Seager questionable for Opening Day the pressure is on Ezequiel Duran to provide some depth.

Wyatt Langford fielded questions from Kennedi Landry about what he expects for 2023 and what he did in the offseason.

Evan Grant has 24 things that could help the Rangers go back-to-back.

And that’s all I’m seeing out there this morning.