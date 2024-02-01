Orioles acquire Burnes from Brewers, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: The Baltimore Orioles have acquired starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for shortstop Joey Ortiz, pitcher D.L. Hall and the 34th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, per multiple reports.

In Burnes, the Orioles are getting one of the top starting pitchers in the majors. Burnes has gotten Cy Young votes in each of the past four seasons, including winning in 2021. He put up a 3.39 ERA and 3.81 FIP in 2023, and gives Baltimore a legit #1 starter. Burnes is also slated to become a free agent after the season.

The Brewers, meanwhile, get a lefty with terrific stuff in Hall. Hall’s control has long had him seen as having greater than usual reliever risk, though Milwaukee has a history of doing good work developing pitchers, and if they can get his command improved, he could be an impact starter. Ortiz is an excellent defensive shortstop who doesn’t project to hit a ton, but should hit enough to make him a viable major leaguer regular, given his glove work. The draft pick is a competitive balance pick, and thus are the one type of draft pick that can be traded.

Baltimore has been expected to trade from their incredibly deep farm system to shore up a team that won 101 games but has some holes. The Orioles are also getting new ownership, which may have made them more willing to deal for Burnes, with an eye towards the new owners potentially looking to extend him.