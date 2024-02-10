Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

A judge has approved plans for the Rangers to remain with Bally Sports for the 2024 season, writes Evan Grant.

Jeff Wilson has cleanup from the Adolis Garcia extension saying the biggest perk is the avoidance of ugliness between the two sides.

Grant also closes out his spring storylines series by listing five players that need a good showing in Surprise.

And Keith Law has the Rangers pretty low in his newly released farm system rankings.

That’s all for this morning. Have a proper and scholarly weekend.