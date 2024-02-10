 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, Feb. 10.

By Coylio
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Series - Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

A judge has approved plans for the Rangers to remain with Bally Sports for the 2024 season, writes Evan Grant.

Jeff Wilson has cleanup from the Adolis Garcia extension saying the biggest perk is the avoidance of ugliness between the two sides.

Grant also closes out his spring storylines series by listing five players that need a good showing in Surprise.

And Keith Law has the Rangers pretty low in his newly released farm system rankings.

That’s all for this morning. Have a proper and scholarly weekend.

Loading comments...