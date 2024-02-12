2024 TV broadcast team announced

The Texas Rangers have announced their television broadcast team for the 2024 season today.

Dave Raymond will return as the lead play-by-play guy, with Jared Sandler filling in on play-by-play when Raymond is out or off. It had been announced previously that C.J. Nitkowski would be leaving to join the Atlanta Braves broadcast team. In his absence, the color duties will be handled by a rotation of David Murphy, Dave Valle and Mike Bacsik. Emily Jones and Lesley McCaslin will return as sideline (foul line?) reporters.

All this is, I would think, in line with what we would have expected, and the delay in the announcement appears to be due to the delay in getting a resolution to the Bally dispute. Sandler has been part of the Rangers’ radio broadcasts for some time, Valle and Murphy have done color work on the Rangers broadcasts before, and Bacsik has been part of the pre- and post-game shows.

So things should largely be business as usual for the Rangers broadcasts this year.