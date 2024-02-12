Profar returns to Padres, per reports

Our old friend Jurickson Profar is returning to the San Diego Padres on a one year deal worth $1 million, per multiple reports. A.J. Preller just can’t quit him...

Profar, of course, was a top prospect for the Rangers before a shoulder injury cost him two seasons. He was never really the same after that, and after a solid 2018 season, the Rangers traded him to Oakland in a three-way deal also involving the Tampa Bay Rays that fetched Texas Brock Burke, among others.

Profar was then traded to San Diego after the 2019 season, was okay in 2020, re-signed with San Diego on a three year deal with an opt out after year two, and exercised that opt out clause after the 2022 season. Profar was one of the last major league free agents to sign prior to the 2023 season, not getting a deal done until March 21, and having to go play for the Colorado Rockies, at that. He was terrible in Colorado in 2023, got released, and ended up being re-signed, again, by the Padres.

In other former Rangers news, Bubba Thompson was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last week. He is presumably being put on waivers with an eye towards trying to get him through waivers and outrighting him. Thompson was traded to the Kansas City Royals by the Rangers in August, 2023, was claimed on waivers from the Royals by the Reds in October, was claimed on waivers by the new York Yankees in early January, and was claimed on waivers by the Minnesota Twins in late January. He is now presumably going to be exposed to waivers once more, and maybe claimed, or maybe not.

Also designated for assignment by the Twins last week was Daniel Duarte. Duarte was, very briefly, a Ranger, having been purchased by the Rangers from the Cincinnati Reds in mid-January. He was soon thereafter designated for assignment, and claimed by the Minnesota Twins in early February. We shall wait with bated breath to see if he clears waivers or not.