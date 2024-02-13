Fat Tuesday Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. Today is the last day before hopefully November again that there won’t be Texas Rangers baseball activity as the pitchers and catchers of the World Champions report to Surprise tomorrow morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that it’s baseball season which means the reigning champs will need to figure out a few things in Arizona.

Evan Grant checks out all of the players who are expected to be in camp for the Rangers this spring.

Kennedi Landry predicts which of the 26 men will make the Opening Day roster in defense of the title.

Jayson Stark recalls the schedule changes that MLB implemented last season and the quirks of the 2024 slate.

Ryan Osborne notes that the Rangers will officially be back on Bally for at least the 2024 season and with that comes changes to the broadcast crew.

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal tag team for The Windup to write about the stop-gap TV year for teams like Texas, among other notes.

And, good news, Major League Baseball’s official website remembered that the team that won the World Series three months ago exists and updated their One Spring Training Storyline For Each Team piece to include them.

