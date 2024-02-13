Soler to the Giants, per reports

The San Francisco Giants and free agent OF/DH Jorge Soler have agreed to terms on a 3 year, $42 million deal, per reports.

Soler, who turns 32 later this month, opted out of the final year of his deal with the Miami Marlins to test the free agent market. He slashed .250/.341/.512 last year, with 36 home runs, and made the All Star team for the first time.

Soler was originally with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to the Kansas City Royals for Wade Davis prior to the 2017 season. He has had issues in the past staying on the field, but is a legitimate power threat when he is healthy. Soler also has never really graded out as a good defensive outfielder, and likely is best suited for DH duties at this point.

With pitchers and catchers reporting this week, we would expect to see movement with the top remaining free agents who remain on the market. With Soler off the market, the top free agent hitters include Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and J.D. Martinez. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the biggest free agent pitchers who have yet to sign.