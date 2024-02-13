Rangers sign Sampson on a minor league deal

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Adrian Sampson to a minor league deal, the team announced today.

We have talked about the troubling lack of pitching depth — and in particular, starting pitching depth — that the Rangers currently have. Signing Sampson does help as far as pitching depth goes, as having him as an option at AAA is better than not having him (or someone similar) as an option at AAA, though it doesn’t really fix the bigger problem of the #5 starter currently being Cody Bradford.

Sampson, as you may recall, spent time with the Rangers a few years back. After being claimed on waivers from the Seattle Mariners, he put up a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings over 5 appearances in 2018, and then a 5.89 ERA in 125.1 innings between 15 starts and 20 relief appearances in 2019. Sampson pitched in Korea in 2020, then returned to the United States in 2021. The past three years he has been with the Chicago Cubs, splitting time between the majors and minors with them, though he missed most of 2023 due to a knee injury.