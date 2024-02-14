Keith Law top 20 Rangers prospect list out

Keith Law has his top 20 prospect list for the Texas Rangers out today.

The top three are, of course, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Sebastian Walcott, which he had previously included in his top 100 list, with Justin Foscue in the “just missed” category.

The rankings behind that are pretty interesting — Law has Kumar Rocker and Josh Stephan higher than one would expect, and has Jack Leiter lower than I think most would think, with Emiliano Teodo among those higher than Leiter on his list.

Law is also bullish on infielder Echedry Vargas, the 18 year old who spent the 2023 season in the Arizona Complex League, and who he says the Rangers have been getting interest in from other teams. I have mentioned before that Vargas’s profile reminds me of Thomas Saggese — similar size, both righthanded bat-first infielders who are going to end up at either second base or third base. Vargas is likely going to start the season at Down East, and he’ll be someone to watch in 2024.