Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson has arrived in Arizona and kicks off spring training with speculation about whether Adrian Sampson could fill a role as a middle reliever on a championship team.

Sampson pitched for Texas in 2018 and 2019, went to Korea in 2020, and was in Chicago from 2021-2023.

Evan Grant has his spring training kickoff roster projection, although he acknowledges that there is less uncertainty than in previous years.

Keith Law has his top 20 Ranger prospects, and there are now surprises at the top of the list.

Jim Bowden looks at the top 10 free agents still on the market as spring training kicks off, with Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell at numbers 2 and 1.