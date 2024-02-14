Verlander behind schedule, per reports

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is currently behind schedule, per the Astros beats. Verlander has apparently said he is a couple of weeks behind schedule, with his timetable for when he will be ready to be determined.

Verlander says he had a “hiccup” that has resolved itself, which you can hear him discuss in that link. He explained his shoulder didn’t feel good when he normally would start throwing again, and when asked about whether he’d be ready for Opening Day, he said it was too far out to really say.

This is a fairly common thing to see at the beginning of spring training, particularly with older pitchers like Verlander, who turns 41 later this month. He started the 2023 season on the injured list with a teres major strain, being activated at the beginning of May, and ultimately making 27 starts and throwing 162 innings, with a 3.22 ERA and 3.85 FIP between the Astros and the Mets.

This could be something, or it could be nothing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Verlander started the year on the injured list, just as a precautionary measure so that he’s not rushing to be ready to start the year, but he could well be ready to go Opening Day, or miss significant time, or anything in between.