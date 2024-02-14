Hendriks has multiple offers, per Passan

MLB Rumors: Free agent reliever Liam Hendriks has received multiple offers from teams, according to Jeff Passan on Twitter. Passan says that Hendriks, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, has set a deadline of tomorrow, February 15, to sign with a team. If he doesn’t, per Passan, he’ll rehab on his own and look to a sign with a team later this summer.

Hendriks, a 35 year old righthander, was one of the best relievers in baseball from 2019-2022, appearing in three All Star Games, getting Cy Young votes in two different years, and leading the American League in saves in 2021. He was injured most of the 2023 season, and ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery in early August. Prior to his being injured, I saw him as a guy the Rangers should have been potentially targeting as a deadline acquisition last summer.

A team signing Hendriks now would presumably want him on a two year deal — there is the possibility he would be back late in the 2024 season, but he could also not be ready before season’s end, or not be back to a level where he would be a valuable contributor in a playoff contender’s bullpen.

He is someone I would like to think the Texas Rangers would have interest in, even with the number of pitchers they are already going to have on the 60 day injured list to start the season, and who they are hoping to get back in the second half. A potential hurdle for the Rangers, however, would be the fact that Hendriks has previously said that a team he would sign with having a Pride Night is important to him. The Rangers are the one major league team that currently does not do that.