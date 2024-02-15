 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fangraphs top 100 prospect list is out

Fangraphs has released its top 100 prospect list

By Adam J. Morris
Fangraphs has released their top 100 prospect list for 2024, and the Texas Rangers have placed three players on the list.

The highest ranked Ranger is outfielder Wyatt Langford, the #4 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, who is ranked #2 by Fangraphs, between Baltimore shortstop Jackson Holliday and Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio. This is a mild surprise, as Langford has generally been behind the two Jacksons, but the folks at Fangraphs are all-in on his bat, and say the risk he can’t stick in the outfield — or is a defensive liability out there — keep him from being #1 on the list.

Evan Carter is #12 on the list, another mild surprise, since I think we’ve expected he’d be a top 10 guy in pretty much every list. The authors note they’ve been more bearish than most on Carter in the past, though are now more convinced Brandon Nimmo is a reasonable outcome rather than his ceiling.

Sebastian Walcott rounds on the Ranger contingent, checking in at #91, earning raves for his power potential, with his K rate causing concerns.

As for the former Rangers, neither Luisangel Acuna nor Thomas Saggese make the list, while TK Roby comes in at #88.

