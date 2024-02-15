Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson urges calm for those inclined to think the sky is falling if the Rangers don’t bring back Jordan Montgomery and observes that Texas was in first place at the trade deadline last year with a rotation very similar to what they have now.

The Rangers say it’s time to move on from winning the world championship and start focusing on 2024.

Montgomery may want to come back to Texas but that doesn’t change the fact that the Rangers will be receiving almost $20 million less in TV money in 2024 than planned and there’s no clarity at all for subsequent years.

Jacob deGrom had a catch yesterday, the first step on a road that could see him return by August.

While Cody Bradford is the tentative front runner for the fifth spot in the rotation there are a lot of guys in camp nipping at his heels.