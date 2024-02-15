Kyle Bradish has a sprained UCL

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher, will start the season on the injured list due to a sprained UCL, Orioles general manager Mike Elias announced today. Bradish received a PRP injunction, per Jake Rill, Orioles beat guy, and is starting a throwing program.

UCL damage is never a good thing, of course. Going the PRP route in order to see if the ligament will hold up and try to avoid surgery makes sense, and if it works, Bradish should be back in the Baltimore rotation at some point in the first half. If it doesn’t work, though, then you’re looking at either Tommy John surgery or elbow brace surgery, and either option would cost Bradish the 2024 season.

This is rather a big deal for the Orioles, who are considered to be one of the top contenders in the American League this year. Bradish was effectively the Orioles’ #1 starter by the end of the 2023 season, and pitched Game One of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers. The addition of Corbin Burnes means that Bradish isn’t the #1 guy anymore, but he is someone slated to be a key part of a Baltimore rotation that isn’t exactly laden with depth.

The Baltimore rotation situation is further compromised by the announcement that was also made today regarding John Means. Means is a month behind the rest of the pitchers as camp starts due to left elbow issues, and is expected to start the season on the injured list. Means missed most of 2022 and 2023 due to Tommy John surgery on that left elbow.