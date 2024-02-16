Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Details on what the Rangers’ World Series rings may look like are starting to emerge, though Evan Grant says much of it is intentionally being left to mystery.

Grant also says that the Rangers will give a long look to a quartet of pitching prospects this spring, but more out of necessity than anything.

Jack Leiter is one of those four, and Kennedi Landry catches up with him after an offseason that saw him finish off his degree at Vanderbilt.

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson pitches Danny Duffy as a dark horse candidate to crack the Rangers’ pitching staff.

And FanGraphs released its top 100 prospects on Thursday with Wyatt Langford coming in at No. 2.

Thats all for this morning. Have a nice day. :)