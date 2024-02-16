Rangers place four in ZiPS top 100 prospect list

Fangraphs has released the top 100 prospects in MLB based on ZiPS projections, and the Texas Rangers have a nice showing, placing four players in the top 100.

The dynamic duo of Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter are in the top ten, coming in at #8 and #10, respectively. It is worth noting that, unlike most prospect rankings, ZiPS is including foreign professionals coming to the United States. Thus, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is #1 on this ZiPS list, and Shota Imanaga is #5. If you remove those two, Langford and Carter move up to #6 and #8, respectively.

2020 first rounder Justin Foscue checks in at #83 on the list. The consensus appears to be that Foscue is somewhere in the 75-150, maybe 75-200, range — a quality prospect, though someone who at best is a fringe top 100 guy.

Finally, the most surprising placement is Mitch Bratt, coming in at #54 overall, ahead of the likes of Ethan Salas and Jackson Jobe. Bratt pitched last season in high-A as a 19/20 year old and put up very solid numbers — 73 Ks against 17 walks in 61 innings, against 6 homers. As a young lefty performing well in high-A, you can see why the algorithm would like him.

Dan Szymborski highlights the top X at each position as well, and thus we learn that Abi Ortiz is ranked #140 overall, and the #3 first baseman. We are Abi Ortiz fans here, and thus endorse this showing.

As for the departed Rangers prospects, New York Mets infielder Luisangel Acuna appears on the list at #91, while Cardinals pitcher TK Roby is at #73.

In terms of overall numbers, ZiPS seems to like the Rangers’ minor league depth. Texas has 11 players who appear in the top 200 prospects per ZiPS, behind only the Boston Red Sox, who have 12 players in the top 200. Texas also has 20 of the top 500 prospects, tied for seventh best — the Rays and Pirates each of 24 top 500 prospects.