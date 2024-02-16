The Ranger rotation looks kind of raggedy

When the offseason started...

See, I have to stop here. Because every time I write about the offseason, every time I think about the offseason, I am reminded...

The offseason didn’t start the way every other offseason in Ranger history started — either with the end of the regular season, or after a disappointing, often heartbreaking, loss. Where you say, okay, season is over, it was good, it was bad, it was okay, but it is over now, and we immediately look to next season and what should be done, what needs to be done, what we hope might be done.

No, 2023 was different. Unlike every other year, when I immediately started thinking about the next year, and roster moves, and potential free agent signings and trades and the like, when the 2023 season ended, I didn’t look forward. I luxuriated in the joy of the 2023 Texas Rangers winning the World Series. I thought about that team, not the next one. I savored seeing the Texas StRangers, the cursed team that experienced the Seasons in Hell, having climbed the mountaintop, having reached the summit, planted their flag, been the ones celebrating on the field on the last day of the season.

A Twitter thread about this a few days after the World Series included something from Scott Lucas that really encapsulated my feelings, and what they’ve been for much of the offseason:

“Justin Slaten might have figured it out. Think there’s any chance he’ll be 40’ed?” Me: “don’t know don’t care” — Scott Lucas (@scottrlucas) November 4, 2023

And really, I still haven’t quite shaken that feeling. Not that I’m not looking forward to the 2024 season, not that I’m not excited about seeing the Rangers defending their title, but the fretting about the details, the minutia that I’ve always tended to drill down on...I’m like, the Rangers just won it all, what does all that really matter?

Which is why I’m just now getting around to writing about the 2024 Texas Rangers and their raggedy-ass rotation to start the 2024 season. And really, there’s a certain resistance that I find myself having to work past to write about the raggedy-ass rotation. Because really, why think about that and focus on that when I can go back and watch Corey Seager scream again, or Jose Leclerc fall to his knees on the field?

(I just watched the Corey Seager home run again and got goose bumps, again)

Which gets us back to, when the offseason started...and speaking about just me, on a personal level, I’m not sure when that really happened, when I really started thinking about 2024. I know the that front office obviously started immediately, or at least once the champagne dried, but when I type those words, it strikes me that it has a whole different meaning than it ever has before.

Anyway. It was said at the time that the Rangers needed to add another starting pitcher. And, really, two starting pitchers wouldn’t be a bad idea. Adding two starting pitchers would give you the luxury of having Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning in the bullpen — where Dunning, you recall, started the 2023 season — with Cody Bradford in AAA. Adding just one would be fine, either Dunning or Heaney goes to the pen, and really, there’s a good chance they’d both be in the rotation to start the year anyway, because someone will be injured, or tweak something that puts them a little behind to start the season, and they’ll start the year on the injured list.

And the Rangers did, in fact, add a starting pitcher this offseason — Tyler Mahle, who was signed to a two year deal. The wrinkle being, of course, that Mahle is recuperating from Tommy John surgery, and likely would not be ready for major league action until sometime in July.

Having Mahle due back in July, along with Jacob deGrom tentatively, hopefully, ready to go in August, would provide a second-half boost to the rotation, and who knows, maybe those reinforcements will mean no need to go out in the trade market for starting pitching at the deadline.

That was before we learned, however, that Max Scherzer would miss the first half of the season with back surgery. From a glass-quarter-full standpoint, hey, three good arms that will be joining the Rangers in the second half! Woo-hoo!

Still, that leaves that period of time before the surgically-repaired cavalry rides in. Once we learned Scherzer was going to miss the first few months, it seemed obvious that the Rangers would add a starting pitcher.

They did not. Or at least, they have not, yet, and general manager Chris Young indicated earlier this week when camp opened that the Rangers did not expect to make any more significant moves at this point.

That means that the Rangers, as things stand now, have a starting rotation of Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford. The Rangers did make a move to shore up their rotation depth in signing Adrian Sampson to a minor league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up making the Rangers’ Opening Day roster, either in the rotation or in the bullpen. But otherwise, the depth right now is Owen White, and Zak Kent, and Jack Leiter, and veteran NRI Jose Urena, who has a 5.50 ERA since 2019 and put up a 6.45 ERA and 7.28 FIP in 10 major league starts in 2023.

Its a problem. Particularly given that Eovaldi and Gray both missed time last year, and both have a history of missing time due to injury even before that.

There’s part of me that keeps thinking, surely the Rangers are going to make another move to get someone who can start in here. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still out there, of course, and I am at peace with the fact that the team isn’t looking to commit to the type of long-term deals those two are seeking.

But Jake Odorizzi, who spent all of 2023 on the 60 day injured list for the Rangers, is apparently healthy and throwing for teams. Texas acquired him with the plan for him to be a long man/sixth starter last year. You mean to tell me the Rangers wouldn’t be interested in Odorizzi on a one year, low base deal?

Maybe Michael Lorenzen? Mike Clevinger? The ageless Zack Greinke? Even someone like Zach Davies on a minor league deal?

Surely, the Rangers will get someone in here in the next week or two. That’s what I keep thinking.

The alternative? The alternative is that the Rangers feel that they need to give some of the young starters currently in the organization a chance. They need to let Cody Bradford start every fifth day. They feel confident that someone like White or Kent or Leiter can step up and fill in as needed, and that the team needs guys like that to establish themselves, so that they aren’t going out every offseason trying to fill their rotation holes in the free agent market. They feel the team is strong enough, overall, and the internal options are good enough, and the expanded playoffs provide enough opportunities, that they can ride things out with the status quo until the injured pitchers start returning.

I hope they are right. Because if they aren’t, this rotation is one or two injuries away from potentially de-railing the Rangers’ defense of their title.