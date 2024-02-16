Josh Jung to get MRI on calf

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung experienced calf discomfort while taking ground balls this morning, per the beats, and will get an MRI.

This is one of the rites of spring, players in the first few days reporting aches and tweaks and discomfort. Often, it is no big deal, the player will take it slow for a few days, and it will be forgotten by the time camp breaks. Sometimes it is not that simple.

Part of what has to be particularly concerning about this is that it involves Jung, whose tenure with the Rangers has been marked by a number of stints on the shelf due to injury. Last year he missed time due to a broken bone in his hand suffered when catching a line drive, which is the sort of fluky thing that one would think isn’t indicative of future injury issues. That said, guys who have been injured in the past are more likely to be injured in the future, and so this latest development is something that catches your attention more than would be usual.

Corey Seager is already questionable to start the season after undergoing offseason hernia surgery. Ezequiel Duran would be slated to start at shortstop, should Seager start the year on the injured list. If Jung is also not available, Josh Smith and Justin Foscue would presumably be vying for the third base spot.