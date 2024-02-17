Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Well, it begins. Josh Jung has the first official injury of the 2024 season after experiencing calf discomfort in yesterday’s workout. Results pending.

On the lighter side of Josh Jung news, he and Wyatt Langford are spring roommates after Jung took it upon himself to reach out to the first-time camper. Sorry Wyatt but this actually just means you’re giving him calf massages every night.

Jeff Wilson spoke with Langford as well, calling him “not your regular non-roster invitee.”

Elsewhere Kennedi Landry breaks down the Rangers appearing in the Spring Breakout, what’s essentially a prospect all-star game new to spring training.

Grant discusses big swinging prospect Justin Foscue possibly switching first base.

Wilson talks with Cole Winn about his strong offseason in Puerto Rico.

Wilson also asked Jose Leclerc a question I’ve been wondering: how’d he feel about being left in the BP for the ninth inning of Game 5.

And finally, in breaking hamburger news, Evan Grant writes that Whataburger is coming to Globe Life, with details of a new stand at the ballpark to be released shortly.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend.