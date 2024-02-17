Josh Jung sidelined with calf strain

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has a mild calf strain, per the beats. Jung apparently said he would miss two weeks, while manager Bruce Bochy said it would be three weeks.

So this is unfortunate, though it could have been worse. If Jung progresses and misses just the three weeks, he should be ready to go when the season starts. If the issue lingers or there’s a setback then that would put the start of the season in jeopardy. The Rangers are already potentially without Corey Seager, who underwent hernia surgery, for Opening Day.

Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are in place and will presumably get more reps with Jung and Seager sidelined for the time being. Justin Foscue, who primarily played second base last year for Round Rock, but also handled third base and is working at first base as well this spring, will also be in the mix to potentially fill in at third base. Foscue was already being viewed as a potential DH candidate this year. In addition, Davis Wendzel, who can play all the infield positions, will likely get a longer look, as well.