Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant says everyone needs to stop saying Evan Carter can’t hit lefties.

Jeff Wilson writes that putting on weight was a focus for Carter this offseason.

Josh Jung will miss a few weeks due to a calf strain.

Jim Bowden includes the Texas Rangers in a group of six contending teams that still need to make a major move before the season starts.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about how Cole Winn, Jack Leiter, Owen White and Zak Kent need to step up this year or end up being left behind.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.