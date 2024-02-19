Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the band is back together as the first full workouts of spring begin this week ahead of games starting on Friday.

Evan Grant writes that after making the most plate appearances in a year in MLB history, Marcus Semien is ready to play another 162 games this year.

Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers aren’t planning to rest Semien, but have at least discussed the possibility of doing so this year.

Kennedi Landry writes that David Robertson finally arrived in Surprise and brings back-of-the-‘pen experience with him.

Grant notes that current back-of-the-‘pen man Jose Leclerc is in a good place after enjoying playoff success.

Landry writes about Evan Carter, one of the most unique rookies in recent memory, as he comes into his rookie season after most recently batting third in a World Series clincher.

Grant notes that Max Scherzer is “idling” as he has another couple of weeks to go before he starts ramping up post back surgery.

Landry names Leody Taveras as a player with something to prove this spring with prospects trying to elbow in for playing time.

Grant writes that even with the starting left side of the infield on the shelf for most of spring, the Rangers are happy with their infield depth.

And, something I’ve been wondering about all winter, Grant notes that a 2023 World Series film will be released.

Have a nice day!