Anthony Rendon doesn’t seem to like playing baseball

Third baseman Anthony Rendon won a ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019, hit the free agent market, and signed a seven year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, covering the 2020-26 seasons.

That deal has not worked out well for the Angels so far. Rendon was terrific in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, putting up a 2.86/.418/.497 slash line in 52 games, good for a 2.2 bWAR, and finished 10th in the American League MVP voting. In the three years since, Rendon has played a total of 148 games, slashing .235/.338/.364, and accumulated 1.0 bWAR. He has been dogged by injuries, but has also come under scrutiny for an attitude towards playing that is at odds with most star players.

Sam Blum tweeted an exchange with Rendon from this morning, where Rendon says baseball has never been a top priority for him, but is a job, and something he does to make a living. The exchange, which you can see in full below, ends with a bit of pissiness from Rendon, which we have seen before:

Anthony Rendon on playing pro baseball:



"It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving."



Here's the full exchange: pic.twitter.com/xtgaywzNx9 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 19, 2024

In typical Arte Moreno fashion, Rendon’s contract is backloaded, and he is due $38 million per year for the next three seasons.

If you recall, the Texas Rangers went hard after Rendon after the 2019 season, only to be outbid by the Angels once Moreno became personally involved in the bidding. The Rangers received a lot of criticism for offering “only” a six year deal at a little under $200 million, though Rendon had made statements at the time suggesting he didn’t necessarily want to play into his late-30s, which would make structuring a shorter-term deal more understandable.

The Rangers obviously dodged a bullet by missing out on Rendon, and in retrospect, failing to sign him may have been one of the biggest factors in the Rangers winning the 2023 World Series, as I’m not sure that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien would have both been signed if Rendon were on the books at $33 million per year at the time. That being said, one can also reasonably, in retrospect, ask whether the Rangers deserve more criticism for going heavy for a guy who, it appears, isn’t necessarily all that invested in greatness.